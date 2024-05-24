Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.67. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

