Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.3 %
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 213.77% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zealand Pharma A/S
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- What are earnings reports?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.