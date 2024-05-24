Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Valhi stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of 947.00 and a beta of 1.42. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
