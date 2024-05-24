Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of 947.00 and a beta of 1.42. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

About Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

