Royal Bank of Canada Trims ATS (TSE:ATS) Target Price to C$60.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATS. Cormark reduced their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.29.

Get ATS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

About ATS

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$64.80.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.