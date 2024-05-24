Bruker Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

