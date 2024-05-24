B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in B2Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 31.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

