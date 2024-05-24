Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £85,559.25 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($108,743.33).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy bought 774 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($413.17).

On Friday, April 5th, Jonathan Murphy purchased 786 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £322.26 ($409.58).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 351 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($191.83).

Assura Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 40.18 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.54. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -669.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Assura Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

About Assura

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.