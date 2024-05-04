Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. 250,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,996. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

