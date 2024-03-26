Arnnon Geshuri Sells 7,500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,231. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $6,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
