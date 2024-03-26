Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $4,148,400.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dayforce Stock Performance
NYSE:DAY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. 1,439,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,673. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.