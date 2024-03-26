Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $4,148,400.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DAY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. 1,439,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,673. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.14 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

