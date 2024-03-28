3,186 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

