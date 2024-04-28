First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Head to Head Contrast

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 4.46% 4.19% 0.26%

Dividends

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMB Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $193.59 million 0.67 $9.22 million $0.62 16.73

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMB Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.