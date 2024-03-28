JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Down 2.3%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.88. 214,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,054,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

