Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 28,094 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 966.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 0.6% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

