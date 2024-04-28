Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

