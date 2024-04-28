Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.