Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 527,755 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $57,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 870,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,725. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

