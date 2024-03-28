Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 86.70%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

