First Pacific Financial Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

