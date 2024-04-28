IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.28

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.28 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 29.10 ($0.36). IQE shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,092,068 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on IQE
IQE Price Performance
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
