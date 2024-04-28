IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.28

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.28 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 29.10 ($0.36). IQE shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,092,068 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get IQE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQE

IQE Price Performance

About IQE

The firm has a market capitalization of £269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.