Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

CCFN stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Muncy Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

