Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,636.37

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,636.37 ($32.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,925 ($36.13). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,925 ($36.13), with a volume of 235,139 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,639.21. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.