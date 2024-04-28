Electroneum Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,771,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

