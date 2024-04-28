Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,356. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

