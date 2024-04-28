Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 9,096 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

