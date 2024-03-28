Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

