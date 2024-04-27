Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $273.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

