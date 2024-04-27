Anfield Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FJAN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.