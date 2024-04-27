Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 71,628 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,628 shares during the period. First Trust Natural Gas ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $28.72.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.