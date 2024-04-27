Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SNAP opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Snap has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Snap by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

