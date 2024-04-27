Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 39,624 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ DALI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.