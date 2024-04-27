Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 39,624 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,624 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DALI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.