Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

