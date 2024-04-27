WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.07 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

