B. Riley Trims Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Target Price to $22.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.93. 598,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,519. The company has a market cap of $572.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

