ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 9,126,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

