Piper Sandler Cuts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NYSE PWSC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

