WD Rutherford LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

