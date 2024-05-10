Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 709 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 186,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

