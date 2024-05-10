Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Y stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.53. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$9.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92. The company has a market cap of C$132 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages will post 2.6222826 EPS for the current year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

