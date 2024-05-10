FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted by Analyst

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of JKHY opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

