Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 597,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

