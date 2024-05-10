Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Decreased by Analyst

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 9,426,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,923,309. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,201,273 shares of company stock worth $178,418,102. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

