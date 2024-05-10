NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 200 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,670.91 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,750.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,084.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

