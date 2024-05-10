Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 195,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

