Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $335.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

