Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.9 %
Avery Dennison stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
