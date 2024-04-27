IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,866 Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NBCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 202,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments.

