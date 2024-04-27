IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE F traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,257,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,407,576. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.