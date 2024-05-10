Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$15.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI opened at C$14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.73. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.35 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NFI Group

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies purchased 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Insiders purchased a total of 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

