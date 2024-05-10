Reviewing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MeiraGTx and DBV Technologies.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 403.27%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 484.28%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 23.40 -$84.03 million ($1.47) -3.47 DBV Technologies $15.73 million 7.00 -$72.73 million ($0.39) -1.46

This table compares MeiraGTx and DBV Technologies' revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DBV Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and DBV Technologies' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -599.47% -114.33% -42.56% DBV Technologies -461.32% -46.33% -35.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats MeiraGTx on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company's earlier stage research programs include vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

