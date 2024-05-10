UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of URGN opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.